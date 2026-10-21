Masked men try to storm Libya's financial oversight body

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 19:01 IST
Masked men try to storm Libya's financial oversight body

Masked men in military uniform ​tried to storm the ​headquarters of Libya's ‌financial oversight agency ​on Wednesday, in what the country's UN mission called an "unacceptable" attempt to install a ‌senior employee by force. Footage posted on social media showed a group of men in beige fatigues and hats at the gate of the ‌Tripoli offices of the Audit Bureau, which is charged with ‌safeguarding public funds.

It was not clear who was behind the attempt to storm the building and the Audit Bureau made no immediate comment. Libya has known ⁠little stability ​since the ⁠2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. The country has been split into rival ⁠eastern and western camps since 2014.

Armed factions, some with official status, ​have long vied for control of territory and financial revenues ⁠in the Libyan capital, sometimes raiding institutional buildings and abducting staff. On Wednesday, the United ⁠Nations ​Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that "force and intimidation" had been used to try to install a disputed deputy head ⁠of the institution.

"The use of force to impose appointments to sovereign institutions ⁠is wholly ⁠unacceptable and represents a grave threat to the rule of law and the independence and integrity of Libya's ‌sovereign ‌institutions," UNSMIL said. (Editing by Alexander ​Dziadosz, Aidan Lewis)

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