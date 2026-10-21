US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as SpaceX, Super Micro results lift AI stocks

Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened higher on ​Wednesday after quarterly results ‌from SpaceX and Super Micro Computer improved appetite for ‌AI stocks, while Netflix slipped ‌after its forecast failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones ⁠Industrial ​Average ⁠rose 157.0 points, or 0.30%, at ⁠the open to 52,652.85. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠23.9 points, or 0.31%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,736.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠176.9 points, or 0.67%, to ⁠26,601.732 ⁠at the opening bell.