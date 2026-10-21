Bank of Israel holds interest rates steady a week before election

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 19:03 IST
Bank of Israel holds interest rates steady a week before election

The Bank of ​Israel left short-term interest ‌rates unchanged ​on Wednesday despite stable inflation, opting to pause ahead of the country's general election next ‌week and amid sustained geopolitical tensions.

The central bank, as widely expected, held its benchmark rate at 3.25%. It had cut rates last November ‌and January before pausing due to the conflict with Iran ‌and fears of a spike in supply-driven inflation. It then resumed cuts in May, July and September. The annual inflation rate edged up to 1.6% in September — well ⁠within ​the bank's 1% ⁠to 3% target range — from 1.5% in August.

"Uncertainty remains high in view of ⁠the geopolitical tensions," the bank said in a statement. "However, during the reviewed period, ​Israel’s risk premium remained at levels similar to those prior to ⁠October 7, 2023, and the shekel depreciated." All 15 economists polled by Reuters had ⁠expected ​no move.

According to the bank's research department’s staff forecast, GDP is expected to grow by 5.6% in 2026 and by ⁠7.5% in 2027. Much of these upward revisions reflect the large expected contribution ⁠of production ⁠abroad by Israeli firms, the bank said. Excluding production abroad, growth was forecast at 3.4% in 2026 and ‌5.1% in ‌2027.

TRENDING

1
UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur landslide

UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur l...

Global
2
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
3
Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedboat raid

Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedbo...

Global
4
South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean provocations

South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Does Research Capacity Matter for China’s Green Policy and Land-Use Coordination?

The Creative Advantage: Sustainable Leadership in Digitally Evolving Business World

Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Could Workplace Bullying Be Silencing Radiographers’ Concerns About Patient Safety?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026