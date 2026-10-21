Turkey boosts arms procurement budget by 229% for 2027, VP says

​Turkey ​has increased ‌its budget allocation ​for the procurement of ‌weapons, ammunition, weapons systems and other defence equipment by 229% ‌for 2027, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz ‌said on Wednesday. Presenting the government's 2027 budget proposal to parliament's ⁠planning ​and ⁠budget commission, Yilmaz said total allocations ⁠for defence and security ​would reach 3.454 trillion lira ($69.64 billion), ⁠including resources earmarked for the Defence ⁠Industry ​Support Fund.

The total accounts for 12.7% ⁠of the central government budget, he ⁠said. ($1 = ⁠49.5976 liras)