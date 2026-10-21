Turkey boosts arms procurement budget by 229% for 2027, VP says
Turkey has increased its budget allocation for the procurement of weapons, ammunition, weapons systems and other defence equipment by 229% for 2027, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Wednesday. Presenting the government's 2027 budget proposal to parliament's planning and budget commission, Yilmaz said total allocations for defence and security would reach 3.454 trillion lira ($69.64 billion), including resources earmarked for the Defence Industry Support Fund.
The total accounts for 12.7% of the central government budget, he said. ($1 = 49.5976 liras)