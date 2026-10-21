Masked men try to storm Libya's financial oversight body

Masked men in military ​uniform tried to storm the ‌headquarters of ​Libya's financial oversight agency on Wednesday, in what the country's UN mission called an "unacceptable" attempt to ‌install a senior employee by force.

Footage posted on social media showed a group of men in beige fatigues and hats at the gate of the Tripoli offices ‌of the Audit Bureau, which is charged with safeguarding public funds. It was not ‌clear who was behind the attempt to storm the building and the Audit Bureau made no immediate comment.

Libya has known little stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar ⁠Gaddafi. The ​country has been ⁠split into rival eastern and western camps since 2014. Armed factions, some with official status, have ⁠long vied for control of territory and financial revenues in the Libyan capital, sometimes raiding ​institutional buildings and abducting staff.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Support Mission in ⁠Libya (UNSMIL) said that "force and intimidation" had been used to try to install a disputed deputy head ⁠of ​the institution. "The use of force to impose appointments to sovereign institutions is wholly unacceptable and represents a grave threat to the rule of law ⁠and the independence and integrity of Libya's sovereign institutions," UNSMIL said in a statement.

"Such ⁠actions are ⁠particularly concerning when directed at an independent oversight institution entrusted with safeguarding the use of public funds and ensuring accountability in ‌the management of ‌state resources," it said. (Editing by Alexander ​Dziadosz, Aidan Lewis)