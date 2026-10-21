Kremlin aide says next Russia-US-Ukraine talks may be held in Abu Dhabi

​A ​new round ‌of trilateral talks ​involving Russia, the United ‌States and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin ‌foreign policy aide Yuri ‌Ushakov told state television channel Vesti. "We're looking at Abu Dhabi... ⁠The ​agreement ⁠was that it would be sometime ⁠around the middle of November," ​Ushakov said.

Ushakov also said ⁠he believed the Russia-Ukraine conflict was ⁠approaching ​its end, although he added that it ⁠was difficult to say how close ⁠such ⁠a conclusion might be.