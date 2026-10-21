Kremlin aide says next Russia-US-Ukraine talks may be held in Abu Dhabi
A new round of trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told state television channel Vesti. "We're looking at Abu Dhabi... The agreement was that it would be sometime around the middle of November," Ushakov said.
Ushakov also said he believed the Russia-Ukraine conflict was approaching its end, although he added that it was difficult to say how close such a conclusion might be.