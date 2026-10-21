Basketball-Greece issues arrest warrants for six people suspected of fixing basketball games

A Greek ​sports prosecutor ​has issued arrest ‌warrants for ​six people linked to the Hellenic basketball federation, ‌on bribery charges related to alleged match-fixing, police officials and the Athens News Agency said ‌on Wednesday. The suspects, who the Athens News ‌Agency said included the head of the Greek basketball federation, a businessman and referees, are expected ⁠to ​appear ⁠before an investigating magistrate and respond to the charges ⁠on Thursday.

Most of the arrest warrants have already ​been executed, a police official told ⁠Reuters, adding that police have been searching the suspects' ⁠homes ​for evidence. The months-long probe was launched following official complaints. Investigators are looking ⁠into any illegal activities pointing to match-fixing in ⁠various ⁠divisions of Greek basketball over the past decade.