Basketball-Greece issues arrest warrants for six people suspected of fixing basketball games

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 20:07 IST
Basketball-Greece issues arrest warrants for six people suspected of fixing basketball games

A Greek ​sports prosecutor ​has issued arrest ‌warrants for ​six people linked to the Hellenic basketball federation, ‌on bribery charges related to alleged match-fixing, police officials and the Athens News Agency said ‌on Wednesday. The suspects, who the Athens News ‌Agency said included the head of the Greek basketball federation, a businessman and referees, are expected ⁠to ​appear ⁠before an investigating magistrate and respond to the charges ⁠on Thursday.

Most of the arrest warrants have already ​been executed, a police official told ⁠Reuters, adding that police have been searching the suspects' ⁠homes ​for evidence. The months-long probe was launched following official complaints. Investigators are looking ⁠into any illegal activities pointing to match-fixing in ⁠various ⁠divisions of Greek basketball over the past decade.

TRENDING

1
UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur landslide

UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur l...

Global
2
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
3
Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedboat raid

Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedbo...

Global
4
South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean provocations

South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Does Research Capacity Matter for China’s Green Policy and Land-Use Coordination?

The Creative Advantage: Sustainable Leadership in Digitally Evolving Business World

Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Could Workplace Bullying Be Silencing Radiographers’ Concerns About Patient Safety?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026