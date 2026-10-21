PHP developers issue new version to fix critical vulnerabilities

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 20:16 IST
PHP developers issue new version to fix critical vulnerabilities

Developers ‌of the ​PHP programming language said a set of new updates ‌fixing two previously identified critical vulnerabilities was now live and strongly encouraged users to update immediately.

PHP ‌underpins large parts of the internet ‌and the vulnerabilities had raised concerns that a significant number of websites could be vulnerable to attack. Government websites ⁠in ​Europe ⁠and elsewhere went offline on Wednesday after the disclosure ⁠of critical vulnerabilities in the widely used programming ​language left website operators scrambling to protect their ⁠systems.

The updates were for a number of different ⁠versions ​of PHP. The programming language's developers had earlier said they had identified two ⁠critical vulnerabilities and urged users to update their sites ⁠as ⁠soon as a fix was released.

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