Rugby-France name injury-hit 42-man squad for November's Nations Championship games

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 20:19 IST
Rugby-France name injury-hit 42-man squad for November's Nations Championship games

France's 42-man squad for November's home Nations Championship ​fixtures against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina, ​announced on Wednesday, is missing ‌a string ​of injured players while coach Fabien Galthie has also named a few surprises. Eleven of the 23 players who claimed a 48–46 win ‌over England in March to secure a second consecutive Six Nations title are not part of the squad, including flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert and fullback Thomas Ramos, both injured.

The second-row pair of Thibaud Flament and ‌Emmanuel Meafou is also missing, as are centre Pierre-Louis Barassi, hooker Julien Marchand and tighthead ‌prop Demba Bamba. These absences have opened the door for surprises such as centre Jeremy Ward. The South African-born 30-year-old won't be eligible to play for France until 2027 due to residency rules but will serve as a training partner.

For ⁠his first ​squad announcement of the ⁠season, a year out from the 2027 World Cup, Galthie has also called up uncapped centre Tani Vili and ⁠tighthead prop Karl Sorin. No. 8 Gregory Alldritt, left out of the Six Nations squad, returns for the first ​time since November 2025.

France greats Antoine Dupont and Louis Bielle-Biarrey have also been named in ⁠the squad. France top the Nations Championship Northern Hemisphere table with 12 points after their first three matches in July.

Forwards: Gregory ⁠Alldritt, ​Hugo Auradou, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Esteban Capilla, Guillaume Cramont, Francois Cros, Tyler Duguid, Sipili Falatea, Alexandre Fischer, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Maxime Lamothe, Peato Mauvaka, Charles ⁠Ollivon, Jefferson Poirot, Karl Sorin, Thomas Staniforth, Tevita Tatafu, Reda Wardi, Cameron Woki Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Leo Barre, ⁠Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Fabien ⁠Brau-Boirie, Axel Desperes, Antoine Dupont, Mathis Ferte, Theo Forner, Emilien Gailleton, Kalvin Gourgues, Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, Antoine Hastoy, Nolann Le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, ‌Romain Ntamack, ‌Damian Penaud, Tani Vili, Jeremy Ward

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