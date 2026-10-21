FCC chair says broadcast networks could violate regulatory obligations by airing 'fake polls'

​The ​chairman of ‌the Federal Communications ​Commission said Wednesday that US broadcast ‌networks could violate their regulatory obligations by airing "entirely fake polls ‌and suppression polls."

FCC Chair ‌Brendan Carr has faced pressure from President Donald Trump to crack ⁠down ​on ⁠US broadcasters and journalists. Carr did not ⁠name any specific polls ​in his statement that he believed ⁠were "fake" but said there had ⁠a ​been a "significant surge." Carr in April ordered an ⁠unprecedented early license review for all ⁠eight ⁠of Disney's company-owned ABC TV stations.