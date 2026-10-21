FCC chair says broadcast networks could violate regulatory obligations by airing 'fake polls'
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that US broadcast networks could violate their regulatory obligations by airing "entirely fake polls and suppression polls."
FCC Chair Brendan Carr has faced pressure from President Donald Trump to crack down on US broadcasters and journalists. Carr did not name any specific polls in his statement that he believed were "fake" but said there had a been a "significant surge." Carr in April ordered an unprecedented early license review for all eight of Disney's company-owned ABC TV stations.