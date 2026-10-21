Ukraine, US discuss situation in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kyiv says
Ukraine and US negotiators discussed the situation in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, Davyd Arakhamia — a member of Kyiv's negotiating team — was quoted by local media as saying. "We discussed it yesterday, and the informal outcome of this meeting is that there should be some good news next week," he told media outlet RBC-Ukraine.
Residents of the Ukrainian town, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a deepening food crisis as roads in and out are heavily mined and saturated by drones.