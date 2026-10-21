Ukraine, US discuss situation in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kyiv says

​Ukraine and ​US ‌negotiators discussed the ​situation in the Russian-occupied town ‌of Oleshky, Davyd Arakhamia — a member of Kyiv's negotiating team — ‌was quoted by local media as ‌saying. "We discussed it yesterday, and the informal outcome of this meeting ⁠is ​that ⁠there should be some good ⁠news next week," he told media ​outlet RBC-Ukraine.

Residents of the Ukrainian ⁠town, occupied by Russian forces since ⁠February ​2022, have reported a deepening food crisis ⁠as roads in and out are ⁠heavily ⁠mined and saturated by drones.