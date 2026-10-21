FCC chair says broadcast networks could violate regulatory obligations by airing 'fake polls'

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 20:53 IST
FCC chair says broadcast networks could violate regulatory obligations by airing 'fake polls'

The chairman of ‌the Federal ​Communications Commission said on Wednesday that US broadcast networks could violate their regulatory obligations ‌by airing "entirely fake polls and suppression polls." FCC Chair Brendan Carr said on X that ahead of the November midterm congressional elections there had been ‌a significant surge in such polls "designed to do nothing more than ‌interfere with the regular functioning of ]the electoral process and alter the normal patterns of voter turnout and enthusiasm."

He added that the FCC took these issues seriously ⁠and suggested ​they could ⁠violate its news distortion rules. Carr has faced pressure from President Donald Trump to ⁠crack down on US broadcasters and journalists. He did not name any specific ​polls in his statement that he believed were fake.

FCC Commissioner ⁠Anna Gomez, a Democrat, last month said for a broadcaster to violate news ⁠distortion ​rules there would have to be "a deliberate misrepresentation of something of significant importance." She said if a poll turned out ⁠to be incorrect it was "not something that I would say fits within the news ⁠distortion policy." Carr ⁠in April ordered an unprecedented early license review for all eight of Disney's company-owned ABC TV ‌stations.

TRENDING

1
UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur landslide

UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur l...

Global
2
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
3
Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedboat raid

Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedbo...

Global
4
South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean provocations

South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Does Research Capacity Matter for China’s Green Policy and Land-Use Coordination?

The Creative Advantage: Sustainable Leadership in Digitally Evolving Business World

Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Could Workplace Bullying Be Silencing Radiographers’ Concerns About Patient Safety?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026