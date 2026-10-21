FCC chair says broadcast networks could violate regulatory obligations by airing 'fake polls'

The chairman of ‌the Federal ​Communications Commission said on Wednesday that US broadcast networks could violate their regulatory obligations ‌by airing "entirely fake polls and suppression polls." FCC Chair Brendan Carr said on X that ahead of the November midterm congressional elections there had been ‌a significant surge in such polls "designed to do nothing more than ‌interfere with the regular functioning of ]the electoral process and alter the normal patterns of voter turnout and enthusiasm."

He added that the FCC took these issues seriously ⁠and suggested ​they could ⁠violate its news distortion rules. Carr has faced pressure from President Donald Trump to ⁠crack down on US broadcasters and journalists. He did not name any specific ​polls in his statement that he believed were fake.

FCC Commissioner ⁠Anna Gomez, a Democrat, last month said for a broadcaster to violate news ⁠distortion ​rules there would have to be "a deliberate misrepresentation of something of significant importance." She said if a poll turned out ⁠to be incorrect it was "not something that I would say fits within the news ⁠distortion policy." Carr ⁠in April ordered an unprecedented early license review for all eight of Disney's company-owned ABC TV ‌stations.