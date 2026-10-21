Egypt's Sisi says Saudi defence role would not include attack on Yemen

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 21:04 IST
Egypt's Sisi says Saudi defence role would not include attack on Yemen

Egyptian President Abdel ​Fattah al-Sisi said ​Egypt's military effort ‌to defend ​Saudi Arabia would not include an attack on Yemen ‌and would be limited to defending the kingdom's territory and borders, according to a statement by the ‌Egyptian presidency spokesperson on Wednesday. On Monday, Egypt's ‌parliament delayed until October 26 a vote on authorising the armed forces to support Saudi Arabia if requested, ⁠lawmakers ​said, ⁠extending deliberations over a potentially deeper Egyptian role following recent ⁠attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Egypt would also defend the territory ​of any other Arab country if asked, ⁠while its military effort would not extend beyond Egypt or ⁠a ​fellow Arab state whose security and stability Cairo sought to protect, the statement ⁠said. Sisi added that Egypt's support for Gulf states ⁠was ⁠an extension of shared Arab national security.

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