Egypt's Sisi says Saudi defence role would not include attack on Yemen
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Egypt's military effort to defend Saudi Arabia would not include an attack on Yemen and would be limited to defending the kingdom's territory and borders, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency spokesperson on Wednesday. On Monday, Egypt's parliament delayed until October 26 a vote on authorising the armed forces to support Saudi Arabia if requested, lawmakers said, extending deliberations over a potentially deeper Egyptian role following recent attacks by Yemen's Houthis.
Egypt would also defend the territory of any other Arab country if asked, while its military effort would not extend beyond Egypt or a fellow Arab state whose security and stability Cairo sought to protect, the statement said. Sisi added that Egypt's support for Gulf states was an extension of shared Arab national security.