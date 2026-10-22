German diesel drivers are receiving only ​part of a temporary fuel-tax ​cut introduced by ‌Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ​government this month, according to an analysis by the Ifo institute that suggests some of ‌the relief is being absorbed elsewhere in the fuel supply chain. Germany introduced the temporary tax cut on fuel from Oct. 1 as Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ‌government sought to shield consumers from higher energy costs linked to ‌tensions in the Middle East and shore up support amid weak approval ratings.

($1 = ‌0.8896 euros)