Turkey says it is waiting for sale contract from Qatar for Eurofighter Typhoon jet procurement

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 15:13 IST
Turkey says it is waiting for sale contract from Qatar for Eurofighter Typhoon jet procurement

Turkey is waiting for Qatar to ​send it a sale contract ​and a draft training ‌programme ​as part of its deal with Britain to procure Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on ‌Thursday. NATO allies Turkey and Britain signed the deal for 20 jets last year, in a move aimed at deepening bilateral ties and bolstering Turkish air defences. ‌Ankara has said it was also seeking 24 more jets from Qatar ‌and Oman, though there has been little progress on that procurement.

Under the deal with Britain, Qatar and Oman can supply Turkey with some of its own Typhoons, though that requires ⁠a separate ​sales contract. At its ⁠weekly press briefing, the ministry said thattalks on the procurement were continuing and that Turkish ⁠and Qatari delegations discussed technical and logistical matters in August and September. These included the ​scope of jets and ammunition to be procured, training for pilots and ⁠maintenance teams.

"It is expected for Qatar to prepare the draft training programme and the sales contract ⁠to ​be sent to our country," it said. Turkey signed an accord with Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia on Wednesday to boost defence cooperation and strengthen defensive ⁠capabilities, including through joint development and production.

The ministry added that its defence budget was ⁠increased for 2027 ⁠due to ongoing domestic defence industry projects for air defences and platforms, Turkey's indigenous KAAN fighter jet programme, drone development ‌and shipbuilding.

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