Tesla drops as spending pullback clouds AI, robotics ambitions

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 16:20 IST
Tesla drops as spending pullback clouds AI, robotics ambitions

Tesla's shares slid 5% in premarket trading ​on Thursday as the EV ​maker's reduced capital spending forecast ‌raised questions ​about the pace of investment behind Elon Musk's AI, robotics and autonomous-driving ambitions. The company on Wednesday lowered its ‌2026 capital spending forecast to about $20 billion from more than $25 billion after spending far less than expected on AI and robotics in the third quarter, which led to ‌a surprise positive free cash flow.

The strong position may prove valuable as ‌CEO Musk explores combining Tesla with the far more capital-intensive SpaceX . But "investors are likely to come away with mixed feelings," J.P.Morgan analysts, led by Rajat Gupta, wrote in a note. "The delay helps ⁠near-term cash ​burn but also ⁠suggests delays in investments that matter for fruition of long-term opportunities."

Wednesday's management commentary suggested spending will ⁠be ramped up in 2027 and 2028 as Tesla continues to fund robotaxi, Optimus, AI ​compute and Terafab milestones, the brokerage said. Tesla's shares have declined about 14% ⁠this year, in contrast to the Nasdaq's roughly 15% gain. The stock is about 23% below ⁠its ​record intraday high of $498.83, reached in December 2025.

Its valuation, however, remains well above peers: Tesla traded at 188.24 times its forward earnings estimates, compared with 6.58 ⁠for Ford and 5.16 for General Motors. "The risk is Tesla now enters a ⁠period of ⁠limbo while investors await news on a potential combination with SpaceX, which ... might face significant regulatory hurdles," said Russ Mould, investment director ‌at ‌AJ Bell.

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