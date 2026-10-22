Two Japanese climbers missing on a Himalayan peak in Nepal

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 17:29 IST
Two Japanese climbers missing on a Himalayan peak in Nepal

​Two Japanese ​climbers have been ‌missing since ​October 15 on a Himalayan peak, ‌Mukti Ram Khanal, chief district officer of the Manang district in north Nepal, ‌said on Thursday.

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