Two Japanese climbers missing on a Himalayan peak in Nepal
Two Japanese climbers have been missing since October 15 on a Himalayan peak, Mukti Ram Khanal, chief district officer of the Manang district in north Nepal, said on Thursday.
Two Japanese climbers have been missing since October 15 on a Himalayan peak, Mukti Ram Khanal, chief district officer of the Manang district in north Nepal, said on Thursday.
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