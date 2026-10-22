Cricket-India overcome New Zealand fightback to win T20 opener

India overcame a spirited New Zealand fightback after a blazing start to secure a thrilling four-wicket victory in Christchurch on Thursday and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 ‌series.

India survived a mid-innings wobble in a 226-run chase after openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma laid the platform, with Shreyas Iyer's contribution reviving the chase and Naman Dhir applying the finishing touches to seal victory in 19.4 overs. "When they (openers) click, they set up the game for us ‌and the rest of us try to steady the ship and finish," India captain Iyer said. "He (Dhir) gives us lots of options. ‌I personally feel the calm and composed nature he showed tonight, it was magnificent."

Put in to bat, New Zealand made the most of favourable conditions as openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen set the tone before Glenn Phillips produced a dazzling knock to propel the hosts to 225-4. The total was New Zealand's biggest T20 score against ⁠India on ​home soil, but the visitors completed ⁠their highest-ever successful run chase despite a stuttering middle phase.

Samson and Abhishek stitched together a 93-run opening stand, with Samson hammering 67 off 33 balls, including eight ⁠fours and four sixes, as India surged to 94-1 in the powerplay. New Zealand hit back by removing three batters in quick succession, but Iyer countered with ​42 off 28 balls to wrest back the momentum, before a late flourish from Dhir (42 not out)took India over the line.

"They (India ⁠openers) put us under pressure. Another big powerplay from them. We were not at our best," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said. "In the middle, we did well to ⁠squeeze ​them. Tight game and both teams might look at things that could have gone here or there."

Seifert and Allen had earlier given New Zealand a solid platform, helping the hosts reach 65-1 in the powerplay, with Allen blasting 45 off 24 balls. Phillips then took charge, ⁠producing an unbeaten 82 off 40 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes, while Bevon Jacobs added 31 before being run out.

India's ⁠bowlers struggled to contain the scoring, ⁠with all five used going at 10 runs an over or more. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing his first T20 international in four years after last featuring against New Zealand in 2022, endured an expensive return with ‌figures of 0-49.

The second ‌T20 will be played on Saturday in Christchurch.