Ambani's record Jio Indian IPO subscribed over five times as demand surges

Demand for Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio Platforms IPO swelled to more than five times the shares on offer on Thursday, and the retail portion of the ‌country's biggest ever stock offering was fully subscribed. The offering is the first by Ambani's Reliance Industries in 20 years and a key part of the billionaire's long-term vision to transform the group from an oil-to-chemicals company into a broader consumer, retail and technology business.

Institutional investors drove demand, with qualified institutional buyers bidding for almost ‌12 times their quota, exchange data showed. Retail investors, who account for about a third of the offering, had bid for 1.45 times their ‌allocation by Thursday, the second of three days of public bidding. Backed by Meta, Alphabet's Google and institutional investors, the IPO is being closely watched as a gauge of demand for new listings at a time when AI-related companies face greater scrutiny. About 90% of Jio's revenue comes from its telecoms business.

RELIANCE BRAND PULL The IPO has attracted strong retail demand largely because of the ⁠Reliance brand, ​which extends far beyond Jio Platforms' telecoms ⁠business, an analyst tracking the IPO said.

Reliance shares have risen about 330-fold since 1990, making the stock a long-term investment favourite for many Indian families. Announcing the listing in June, ⁠Ambani called it: "A deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders." Jio helped bring streaming, digital payments and online services to millions of Indians ​through low-cost data and free calls. Its next phase of growth is focused on 5G, home broadband, cloud and AI services.

The IPO was ⁠fully subscribed within 90 minutes on its first day, driven by institutional investors who filled their allocation within minutes. Such a start is unusual for a deal of this size in India, ⁠where ​large offerings typically attract most bids late in the process. The IPO values Jio Platforms at up to $108.3 billion, potentially making it one of India's most valuable listed companies when trading starts on October 28.

Earlier this week, Jio allotted $853 million of shares to more than 200 domestic and international investors, ⁠including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and BlackRock, after the reserved portion drew bids totalling more than $25 billion. Jio's telecoms arm, led by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash, ⁠was built on a 2016 bet that ⁠cheap mobile data would dramatically increase internet use in India. Low prices and free voice calls quickly won customers from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Jio is now India's largest telecoms operator, with more than 500 million subscribers, making it ‌the world's second-largest telecoms operator ‌in a single country after China Mobile .