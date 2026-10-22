Germany expects €43.4 billion more in tax revenues from 2026 to 2030
Germany's council of tax experts expects €43.4 billion ($48.6 billion) more in tax revenue for the state as a whole over 2026 to 2030 than forecast in May, updated projections showed on Thursday. For the federal government, the panel expects an additional €3.3 billion in revenue over the five-year period.
"We can expect tax revenue to develop steadily in 2026 despite international crises and uncertainties," Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said while presenting the forecasts. "We have responded to these crises, and we are in a robust position." For 2026, the tax panel expects total government revenue of €997.9 billion.
The council also expects 2027 federal government tax revenue to be €4.1 billion higher than forecast in May. However, the estimate does not include planned tax relief measures because parliament has not yet approved them. "Overall, we will not gain any new fiscal room for manoeuvre in 2027, but neither will we have to close any new gaps," Klingbeil said, referring to the draft budget being debated in parliament.
($1 = 0.8931 euros)