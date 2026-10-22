Germany expects €43.4 billion more in tax revenues from 2026 to 2030

​Germany's council of ‌tax experts expects €43.4 ​billion ($48.6 billion) more in tax revenue for the state as a whole ‌over 2026 to 2030 than forecast in May, updated projections showed on Thursday. For the federal government, the panel expects ‌an additional €3.3 billion in revenue over the five-year period.

"We ‌can expect tax revenue to develop steadily in 2026 despite international crises and uncertainties," Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said while presenting the ⁠forecasts. "We have ​responded to ⁠these crises, and we are in a robust position." For 2026, the tax ⁠panel expects total government revenue of €997.9 billion.

The council also ​expects 2027 federal government tax revenue to be €4.1 billion higher ⁠than forecast in May. However, the estimate does not include planned ⁠tax ​relief measures because parliament has not yet approved them. "Overall, we will not gain any new fiscal room ⁠for manoeuvre in 2027, but neither will we have to close ⁠any ⁠new gaps," Klingbeil said, referring to the draft budget being debated in parliament.

($1 = 0.8931 euros)