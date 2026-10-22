Changing world order calls for stronger global institutions, greater voice for Global South: PM Modi

PM Modi said global institutions must adapt to the changing world order. He called for stronger international cooperation and a greater voice for the Global South, highlighting India's role in providing vaccines and medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting a more stable world.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 22:01 IST
Changing world order calls for stronger global institutions, greater voice for Global South: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for stronger global institutions, a greater voice for the Global South and international cooperation that remains effective during crises, saying international institutions such as the United Nations are struggling to keep pace with the changing world order and emerging challenges. Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi, PM Modi said trade, technology and sea routes were increasingly being "weaponised", underscoring the need for a global system that prevents the strong from exploiting the vulnerable.

Citing the ancient Indian statesman Chanakya, the Prime Minister referred to the Sanskrit aphorism 'apranitah tu matsyanyayam udbhavayati', which he explained as a situation in which the absence of law and order allows the strong to prey on the weak. "The world does not need such a situation. It needs a system that stops this 'matsya nyaya' from happening," PM Modi said in Hindi.

He subsequently presented India as a prime example of such a stabilising framework, highlighting humanitarian contributions delivered during the health crisis. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, the world experienced India taking on such a role. India sent vaccines to every country in need; sent medicines to over 100 countries," he explained. "The changing world order calls for stronger global institutions, a greater voice for the Global South, and international cooperation that stands firm in times of crisis," he said.

Addressing the national vision regarding Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2047, he clarified that the aspiration extends beyond domestic bounds. "It is also a guarantee for a better world," he added.

"International cooperation isn't just for good times. It must be effective during crises too. India is strengthening its own capabilities to help strengthen the world," Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)

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