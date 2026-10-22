Trump says LeBron James disrespected US during National Anthem

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 22:09 IST
Trump says LeBron James disrespected US during National Anthem

US ​President Donald ​Trump criticized NBA ‌superstar LeBron ​James on Thursday for what ‌he called disrectful behavior during the singing of the national anthem ‌at a recent NBA game.

"While ‌listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country," Trump said ⁠in ​a ⁠Truth Social post accompanied by a video ⁠of showing James moving his ​body during the singing of the ⁠anthem. "LeBron James should apologize to ⁠all of ​those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died ⁠for the American Flag, and all ⁠that ⁠our Country stands for!"

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