Trump says LeBron James disrespected US during National Anthem

US ​President Donald ​Trump criticized NBA ‌superstar LeBron ​James on Thursday for what ‌he called disrectful behavior during the singing of the national anthem ‌at a recent NBA game.

"While ‌listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country," Trump said ⁠in ​a ⁠Truth Social post accompanied by a video ⁠of showing James moving his ​body during the singing of the ⁠anthem. "LeBron James should apologize to ⁠all of ​those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died ⁠for the American Flag, and all ⁠that ⁠our Country stands for!"