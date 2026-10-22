Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 22:11 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake ​struck China's southwestern region of Tibet ​at around 10:33 p.m. (1433 GMT) ‌on Thursday, ​the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

Local authorities have found at least two people injured in a village near ‌the epicentre, with some houses in villages closest to the epicentre showing cracks, the state broadcaster said. The quake is the strongest to hit China since January 2024. The epicentre ‌was in a sparsely populated, high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at ‌a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The average elevation within 5 km of the epicentre is about 4,864 metres (15,960 feet), CENC data showed.

Videos released by local officially run media showed people leaving ⁠their ​homes and seeking ⁠shelter outside or in their cars parked on the street. One resident reported being awakened by the ⁠strong quake and heard the house squeaking in the tremor. The quake was clearly felt ​in the local area, CENC said. The epicentre was around 400 km ⁠from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

Local fire and rescue teams have mobilised and are heading to ⁠the ​affected region, state media said. A string of smaller tremors of around magnitude 3 and 4 have been recorded in surrounding regions following the ⁠magnitude 7 quake, CENC data showed.

In 2010, a magnitude 7.1 tremor struck Yushu in ⁠neighbouring Qinghai province, killing ⁠at least 2,698 people and leaving nearly 300 people missing.

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