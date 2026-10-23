Arizona university suspends fraternity after rape allegation

The University of Arizona has suspended ‌a fraternity after a female student alleged she was raped at its house by two men, the latest action taken by a major US university against a Greek chapter over accusations of sexual assault. The university suspended Sigma ‌Phi Epsilon, which was already on probation for hazing new members, on Wednesday after the KOLD-TV station ‌reported the allegations of a female student who said she was raped at the chapter's fraternity house in Tucson. The university said it was investigating.

"It has been determined that your organization presents a substantial risk to members of the university community," Whitney Mohr, ⁠associate ​dean of students, said ⁠in a letter to the fraternity. The female student told police she was at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house with friends and ⁠residents of the chapter around midnight on August 26 when she woke up in a dark room being sexually assaulted ​by two men, according to the September police report published by KOLD-TV.

Sigma Phi Epsilon's national ⁠CEO Brian Warren said it took courage for the student to come forward, that she deserves a complete investigation, and that the ⁠fraternity ​does not tolerate sexual assault or sexual misconduct. "The fraternity has suspended the membership of those involved while the investigation proceeds," Warren said in a statement. "Any member found responsible will be expelled, and we will cooperate ⁠fully with law enforcement as it seeks accountability under the law."

US universities have come under growing pressure ⁠to crack down on misconduct ⁠following allegations of sexual assault by fraternity members at Cornell University. Earlier this month, the University of Arizona suspended all fraternity activities during investigations into alleged hazing, physical ‌assault and drug ‌and alcohol violations.