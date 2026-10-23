Cricket-India's Kishan ruled out of second New Zealand T20 with adductor strain
India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second Twenty20 against New Zealand with a low-grade right adductor strain, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday. The 28-year-old suffered the injury during India's four-wicket win in the opening match of the five-game series on Thursday, with the BCCI adding that its medical team is monitoring his recovery.
The second T20 will be played in Christchurch on Saturday.