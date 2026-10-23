Cricket-India's Kishan ruled out of second New Zealand T20 with adductor strain

India ​batter ​Ishan Kishan ‌has been ​ruled out of the ‌second Twenty20 against New Zealand with a low-grade right ‌adductor strain, the country's ‌cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday. The 28-year-old suffered the ⁠injury ​during ⁠India's four-wicket win in the ⁠opening match of the five-game ​series on Thursday, with ⁠the BCCI adding that its ⁠medical ​team is monitoring his recovery.

The second ⁠T20 will be played in ⁠Christchurch ⁠on Saturday.