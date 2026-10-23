Subscriptions for Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's first ​IPO in two decades surged further on ​the final day of bidding ‌on ​Friday, as investors bet on Jio Platforms' $3.2 billion offering to tap into the nation's telecom and digital sector. Jio's IPO, India's largest ever, ‌is being closely watched as a test of investor appetite for large listings at a time when AI-linked stocks are facing increased scrutiny. The company, whose mobile network serves more than 500 million ‌users, is launching its IPO during the auspicious Hindu festive season.

Public subscriptions for the IPO ‌crossed six times the shares on offer by Friday, driven by strong demand from institutional and retail investors, employees and shareholders. Assuming bids were largely placed at the top end of the 1,119-rupee price band, total demand has ⁠now exceeded $14.5 billion. That's ​on top of ⁠so-called anchor investors like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock and Fidelity that bid for their exclusively reserved quota on ⁠Monday. Their reserved $854 million worth of shares received bids of over $25 billion.

The IPO values Jio Platforms at ​up to $108.3 billion, potentially making it one of India's biggest companies by market capitalisation when ⁠trading starts on October 28. It counts Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google among its investors, and is led by Ambani's ⁠eldest ​son, Akash Ambani. The IPO got off to a rare start on Wednesday when the offering was fully subscribed within two hours of opening.

That contrasts with most Indian IPOs, ⁠where books typically build gradually and institutional investors often wait until the final hours to place bids. Jio ⁠is part of Ambani's ⁠Reliance Industries, a company often seen by Indian investors as a long-term wealth generator. Reliance shares have returned around 900% since 2006, beating the benchmark ‌Nifty index's ‌685% return, LSEG data shows.