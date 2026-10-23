All 14 Indians in yacht incident off Yemen coast reported safe, embassy says
All 14 Indian nationals on a yacht involved in an incident off Yemen's coast are reported safe, the Indian embassy in Yemen said on Friday.
All 14 Indian nationals on a yacht involved in an incident off Yemen's coast are reported safe, the Indian embassy in Yemen said on Friday.
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