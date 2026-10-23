Pakistan forces face allegations of abuse, cash seizure during Nushki operation

Residents of Nushki district in Balochistan have accused Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) personnel of mistreating civilians during a security operation and withholding cash seized during their detention, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, several residents of Killi Faqiran were detained on suspicion following a shooting on the bypass road near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence two days earlier.

The individuals were subsequently released after questioning. In a written complaint submitted to the Inspector General of FC Balochistan and the Corps Commander, the affected residents alleged that security personnel entered their homes, verbally abused them and instructed all men to assemble at a designated location. The complainants claimed that personnel confiscated their mobile phones, wallets and cash. They said they counted the money they were carrying before handing it over to the security personnel. The residents further alleged that their shirt hems were tied together before they were taken to FC headquarters and compelled to raise slogans during the journey.

Although their phones and wallets were reportedly returned after their release, the cash allegedly remained missing. When they sought the return of their money, personnel allegedly dismissed their concerns. The complainants have urged the Corps Commander, the FC Inspector General and other senior officials to conduct an impartial investigation into the alleged mistreatment, damage to their homes and disappearance of their money. They have also demanded legal proceedings and departmental action against those found responsible.

The residents stated that alleged high-handedness against ordinary citizens could further aggravate public resentment in Nushki, where security concerns and tensions remain significant, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. The allegations come amid similar complaints from other parts of Balochistan. In September, residents of Kasano in Tump, Kech district, accused Pakistani forces of conducting house searches, taking valuables, physically abusing residents and setting fire to a house belonging to Ikram Baloch, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)