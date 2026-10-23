Soccer-Not easy for Saudi Arabia to host Asian Cup as scheduled due to security situation, Japan FA chief says

The ongoing security situation in ​Saudi Arabia makes it ​difficult for the country ‌to host ​next year's Asian Cup as scheduled, Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said on Friday. Several ‌major sporting events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, raising doubts over whether the continental ‌soccer tournament can take place as scheduled from January 7 to ‌February 5 next year.

"Based on what I've learnt from the news, the situation is still unsafe, so at this point, I don't think it would be easy to ⁠hold ​the AFC (Asian) Cup ⁠there," Miyamoto told reporters at the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) extraordinary congress in Tokyo. "I just ⁠had a meeting with the Saudi side and they said that their top ​priority is the safety of the players, the fans, and ⁠everyone who would be attending the tournament.

"They said they would work with the AFC ⁠to ​decide whether the tournament can go ahead, so they did mention that it would take some time (to make that decision)." Asian soccer chief ⁠Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa said last week a postponement until 2028 remained ⁠a possibility ⁠if necessary, but the local organising committee later said it was sticking to the original schedule.