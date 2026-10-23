Mumbai: Threat mail received at BMC office; nothing suspicious found during check

A threat email was received at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, following which a check was conducted and nothing suspicious was found, Mumbai Police said.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 14:14 IST
Mumbai: Threat mail received at BMC office; nothing suspicious found during check
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A threat email was received at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, following which a check was conducted and nothing suspicious was found, Mumbai Police said. The BMC, the civic body responsible for municipal administration and the provision of essential civic services in Mumbai, received the threat email, prompting security checks at its office.

According to Mumbai Police, the checking process was carried out after the email was received, but no suspicious object or material was found during the inspection. An almost same incident of threat mail occured on March 20, the Mumbai Press Club received a threatening email claiming that several small bombs filled with poisonous gas had been planted inside the building and would explode at 1 pm, an official said.

According to initial information, the email was allegedly sent by an individual identifying themselves as Neeraja Ajmal Khan. The sender claimed that as many as 42 "poison gas" devices had been installed inside the Press Club building. The mail stated that, "We, the Muslims of Coimbatore, have learned a harsh truth: Udhayanidhi's cunning family used us as a mere vote bank and punished us in the name of protecting us. All our leaders who supported DMK in the last election have now been arrested under 'UAPA' by the same Udhayanidhi whom we had supported.

When we tried to expose them, Tamil Nadu media outlets blocked us. So, we came to your state, but you also disappointed us."The mail also claimed that the alleged devices were intended only for property damage and urged that the building be evacuated. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026