Romanian naval authority says searching for missing crew of cargo ship

The ​Romanian Naval Authority ​said on ‌Friday it ​was conducting a search and rescue mission ‌to save the crew of a cargo ship on the Black Sea, ‌close to its territorial waters.

It said ‌9 of the 13 crew members, made up of 10 Ukrainians and 3 people ⁠from ​Azerbaijan, ⁠had been rescued and 1 person was dead, ⁠with a search ongoing for the ​rest of the crew. It was ⁠not immediately clear what had caused the ⁠incident, ​which occurred at a time when Black Sea shipping has been ⁠hit by air strikes linked to an ⁠escalation ⁠in Russia's war in Ukraine.