Romanian naval authority says searching for missing crew of cargo ship
The Romanian Naval Authority said on Friday it was conducting a search and rescue mission to save the crew of a cargo ship on the Black Sea, close to its territorial waters.
It said 9 of the 13 crew members, made up of 10 Ukrainians and 3 people from Azerbaijan, had been rescued and 1 person was dead, with a search ongoing for the rest of the crew. It was not immediately clear what had caused the incident, which occurred at a time when Black Sea shipping has been hit by air strikes linked to an escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine.