Russia and Ukraine have swapped 270 prisoners of war each, Russian state media reports

Russia ​and Ukraine have exchanged 270 prisoners ‌of war each, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday, citing ‌the Defence Ministry.

The ministry was ‌cited as saying that the freed Russian servicemen were in Belarus ⁠and ​would ⁠be transported to Russia once they had ⁠received psychological and medical assistance. Thousands ​of prisoners have been exchanged ⁠since the start of the full-scale war ⁠in ​Ukraine in February 2022, one of the few areas ⁠where Moscow and Kyiv have ⁠maintained ⁠on-off contacts despite the conflict.