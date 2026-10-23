Nishad Kumar, Mona Agarwal named India's flag bearers at closing ceremony of Asian Para Games

Double gold medallists Nishad Kumar and Mona Agarwal will be the flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, following their impressive performances across para-athletics and shooting. Both athletes won two gold medals each during the continental event, with Nishad excelling in para-athletics and Mona delivering a record-breaking campaign in shooting.

Nishad began his campaign with gold in the men's long jump T47, registering a best effort of 7.11 metres despite making his international debut in the discipline. The high jump specialist followed it up with another gold in the men's high jump T47, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games record. With the double-gold performance, Nishad became only the third Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games, joining para-runner Ankur Dhama and armless archer Sheetal Devi.

Mona, meanwhile, opened India's medal account in shooting with gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, recording a Games-record score of 250.0 points to edge compatriot Avani Lekhara by 0.4 points. Mona staged a remarkable comeback in the final, climbing from sixth place to claim the title, while two-time Paralympic champion Avani settled for silver as India secured a one-two finish.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics bronze medallist continued her impressive run by winning gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 Positions SH1 on Friday, October 23, with a world-record score of 357.5 points. She surpassed the previous world record of 356, set by Sweden's Anna Benson in July 2026, to secure her second gold medal of the Games.

The two gold medals marked another significant milestone in Mona's career, further establishing her position among India's leading para-shooters. With two gold medals each, Nishad and Mona will lead India's contingent at Saturday's closing ceremony, bringing the spotlight on their achievements at the continental event. (ANI)