Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels, 9 official ships around its territory: MND

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected three People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft sorties, six PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels, and nine official ships operating around the country up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 09:59 IST
Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels, 9 official ships around its territory: MND
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected three People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft sorties, six PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels, and nine official ships operating around the country up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Monday. In a statement on X post, it stated, “3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.”

According to the ministry, one of the three aircraft sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces monitored the situation and responded. “1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded,” the ministry added.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated that it detected three Chinese naval vessels and seven official ships operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan up until 6 am (local time). According to the ministry, the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces maintained close surveillance of the maritime activities and deployed appropriate assets to respond to the situation.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said: "3 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." The ministry further stated that no Chinese military aircraft were detected operating in the vicinity of Taiwan during the designated 24-hour tracking window.

"No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe," the ministry added. Meanwhile, more than half of Taiwanese respondents believe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is responsible for undermining peace across the Taiwan Strait, reflecting growing public concern over Beijing’s activities and pressure on Taiwan, according to a survey released by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, 52.3 per cent of respondents blamed the CCP for destabilising cross-strait relations, rising from 47.4 per cent in a similar poll conducted in May. The findings indicate an increase of nearly five percentage points in public attribution of responsibility to Beijing. Meanwhile, 28.5 per cent believed both Taiwan and China shared responsibility, down from 33.3 per cent in May. Only 6 per cent held Taiwan solely responsible, compared with 7.9 per cent previously. Another 13.2 per cent expressed no opinion or said they were unsure, up from 11.3 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026