Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels, 9 official ships around its territory: MND

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected three People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft sorties, six PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels, and nine official ships operating around the country up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Monday. In a statement on X post, it stated, “3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.”

According to the ministry, one of the three aircraft sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces monitored the situation and responded. “1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded,” the ministry added.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated that it detected three Chinese naval vessels and seven official ships operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan up until 6 am (local time). According to the ministry, the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces maintained close surveillance of the maritime activities and deployed appropriate assets to respond to the situation.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said: "3 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." The ministry further stated that no Chinese military aircraft were detected operating in the vicinity of Taiwan during the designated 24-hour tracking window.

"No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe," the ministry added. Meanwhile, more than half of Taiwanese respondents believe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is responsible for undermining peace across the Taiwan Strait, reflecting growing public concern over Beijing’s activities and pressure on Taiwan, according to a survey released by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, 52.3 per cent of respondents blamed the CCP for destabilising cross-strait relations, rising from 47.4 per cent in a similar poll conducted in May. The findings indicate an increase of nearly five percentage points in public attribution of responsibility to Beijing. Meanwhile, 28.5 per cent believed both Taiwan and China shared responsibility, down from 33.3 per cent in May. Only 6 per cent held Taiwan solely responsible, compared with 7.9 per cent previously. Another 13.2 per cent expressed no opinion or said they were unsure, up from 11.3 per cent. (ANI)