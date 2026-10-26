Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Wolff hails Antonelli's ​best race yet after US victory

Kimi Antonelli has ​given his Mercedes team boss Toto ‌Wolff nine wins ​to get excited about this season but the Italian's dominant drive from pole position at Sunday's US Grand Prix took that to another level. The 20-year-old, set ‌to become the youngest ever Formula One champion in Mexico next weekend, won by more than 13 seconds on a one-stop strategy.

NFL-Paris game played in festive atmosphere after fresh demonstrations

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-10 in the first ‌NFL regular-season game in Paris on Sunday, in a calm and festive atmosphere, a day after fresh demonstrations drew ‌more than 100,000 people into the French capital. The nationwide protests largely overshadowed the build-up to the game, with some fan and NFL events cancelled over the weekend, mainly due to their location in central Paris.

Motor racing-Antonelli wins US Grand Prix but must wait for title

Kimi Antonelli delivered ⁠a dominant ​US Grand Prix victory for ⁠Mercedes on Sunday to stand on the brink of becoming Formula One's youngest ever champion with four rounds to spare in Mexico next weekend. The ⁠20-year-old Italian did all he could to put the championship out of reach of his rivals in Texas but Ferrari's Lewis ​Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell did just enough to delay the inevitable with fourth and eighth respectively..

Motor racing-Russell ⁠searching for F1 answers after off day in Austin

George Russell was searching for answers after finishing eighth in a US Grand Prix won by ⁠Formula ​One champion-in-waiting Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli on Sunday. The Briton started in sixth place on the grid at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, collected a five-second penalty for an incident with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and said he had no ⁠explanation for his lack of pace other than "just not being quick enough."

Boxing-Canelo says he is ready for Saturday fight ⁠in Riyadh

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" ⁠Alvarez arrived in Riyadh early on Monday and said he is rested and ready for his upcoming fight against WBC super middleweight champion Christian M'billi. The bout is going ahead ‌on Saturday ‌even as other sporting events in Saudi Arabia have been ​cancelled or postponed over security concerns.