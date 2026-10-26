Six injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 10:59 IST
Six injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, officials say

A ​Russian strike on Ukraine's southeastern ​city of Zaporizhzhia injured ‌four ​people overnight, regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram on Monday.

Two more were ‌injured in Russian strikes on the Chernihiv region, Ukraine's emergency service said on the messaging app. Also on Telegram, the Russian defence ‌ministry said it hit a power station in Ukraine's second ‌largest city of Kharkiv, a warehouse in the surrounding region and another power station in the Khmelnitskiy region.

In addition, it targeted port infrastructure in Chornomorsk and ⁠a ​cargo vessel ⁠en route to Odesa used for military purposes, the ministry said. The United States ⁠has pressed Ukraine to suspend strikes on Russian oil refineries, which ​it argues added to high energy prices, a sensitive issue ⁠for the Trump administration amid its war on Iran as midterm elections approach ⁠next ​month.

In an interview aired on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that in order for Kyiv to halt the ⁠strikes, Moscow must stop hitting power infrastructure. Alternatively the United States should ⁠allow the ⁠use of Starshield over Russia to detect missile launch sites, or supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles, he ‌added.

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