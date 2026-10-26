"People will never accept this": UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak slams Kharge over statements against PM Modi's family

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology over their remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parents and stating that the people of the country "will never accept this." Condemning the Congress leadership's comments, Pathak asserted that repeatedly targeting the Prime Minister's family is contrary to India’s cultural values and strikes at the very ethos of "Bharat Mata".

Speaking to reporters here, Pathak said that such remarks go against the cultural ethos and traditional values of the country. "The manner in which the leadership of the Congress party, including Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi, has, from time to time, made remarks regarding the respected father and mother of PM Modi, is contrary to India’s culture, its values, and the ethos of 'Bharat Mata'," Pathak said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further asserted that the citizens of the nation would reject such politics and called for an unconditional apology from the Congress leadership. "The people of this country will never accept this; they must apologise," Pathak added.

Pathak's remarks come amid escalating political sparring between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over recent political rhetoric and personal barbs traded during campaign rallies. Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them inappropriate and unacceptable.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Athawale stated that Kharge heads a major political party that remained in power for 60 years and that it was not appropriate for the president of such a party to insult the Prime Minister. "Mallikarjun Kharge is the president of a major party—a party that remained in power for 60 years. It is not appropriate for the president of such a party to insult the Prime Minister. It seems that he has a habit of making such remarks, which is not right at all. Making such comments is completely unacceptable; it constitutes a grave insult to the Prime Minister...", he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father, calling them unacceptable, and accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign powers. Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Tiwari said the people of Bihar take pride in their culture and values, adding that it was unacceptable for the Congress president to insult the Prime Minister’s late father while visiting the state. "Rahul Gandhi is currently acting at the behest of foreign powers; this has now become completely blatant. Previously, their sole focus was on removing or eliminating PM Modi; now, they are intent on eradicating Hindutva and the Sanatan tradition. Why all this chaos? As an MP from Delhi, I can tell you that life has become unbearable for the shopkeepers and residents of Delhi, and their true agenda is now plain to see. They are openly declaring that by turning the streets into a state of anarchy, inciting riots and conflict, they will topple the government. Can the nation ever accept such a thing? Rahul Gandhi seems unaware that a government is formed through votes. He should try winning people’s hearts instead..." he said. (ANI)