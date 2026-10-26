Tennis-Rybakina finds Ningbo spark again ahead of WTA Finals title defence

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 11:01 IST
Tennis-Rybakina finds Ningbo spark again ahead of WTA Finals title defence

A year after winning the Ningbo Open transformed Elena Rybakina's season, the world number one returned to the Chinese city ‌and retained her title on Sunday, as her game clicked into gear before another tilt at the WTA Finals. Her 2025 success proved the springboard for a stellar run as she secured the last spot in ‌the eight-player WTA Finals field the following week, before winning the season finale and carrying that ‌momentum into the current campaign.

The 27-year-old Kazakh went on to capture the Australian Open title in January before claiming her third Grand Slam crown at the US Open last month. Rybakina's 6-2 6-2 win over Leylah Fernandez in the Ningbo final on ⁠Sunday ​came after she had ⁠suffered defeat in her first match as world number one in Beijing and an injury-enforced absence from Wuhan.

"It's the first time ⁠I've defended a title, so it's a great achievement," Rybakina told the WTA website. "Ningbo is already a special ​place. Last year I started to play really well from this tournament. Hopefully it's going to ⁠give me motivation and good energy to continue this season and start the next one."

After losing nine of her first ⁠13 ​finals, Rybakina has now won 11 of her last 15. "I remember I was getting upset always losing in finals," she said after winning her fourth title of the year and 15th overall.

"Now ⁠it's going my way, but I can't expect it all the time ... now it's experience clicking in ⁠important moments." Rybakina plays in ⁠the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this week before heading to Indian Wells for the November 8-15 WTA Finals, where she went unbeaten last year ‌to pocket over $5 ‌million in prize money.

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026