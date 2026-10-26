UK PM Burnham says election not coming 'any time soon'

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 13:19 IST
UK PM Burnham says election not coming 'any time soon'

Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham said ​on Monday ‌there would ​be no British election "any time soon", saying his focus ‌was on governing when asked whether voters would get a chance to back his ‌vision for closer ties with the European ‌Union. Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Burnham said an election was not on his mind when ⁠asked ​when voters ⁠might see a manifesto setting out plans to rejoin ⁠the European Union.

"There is no election coming ​any time soon. People may as well ⁠just put that out of their mind," Burnham ⁠told ​the broadcaster. Burnham said Britain was "starting to regain its momentum, its sense of positivity, ⁠its direction" and added that improving relations with ⁠Europe ⁠was part of his effort to give the country that direction.

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