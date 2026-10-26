China stocks end flat as investors turn cautious before key central bank meetings
China stocks recouped earlier losses and ended largely flat on Monday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a busy week of major central bank meetings.
China stocks recouped earlier losses and ended largely flat on Monday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a busy week of major central bank meetings.
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