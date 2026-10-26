France bracing for more protest trouble next weekend, says interior minister

​France ​is bracing ‌for more trouble ​this coming weekend related ‌to student protests and broader anti-government demonstrations, said Interior Minister Laurent ‌Nunez. Asked if Saturday could ‌be another high-risk day, regarding the likelihood of violent clashes ⁠between ​demonstrators ⁠and police, Nunez told BFM TV: "Quite ⁠clearly, yes."

Nunez added that curfews ​that have been set ⁠up to try and prevent the ⁠looting ​and vandalism that have broken out on ⁠the sidelines of demonstrations were also ⁠likely ⁠to stay in place.