Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Wolff hails Antonelli's best race yet after US victory

Kimi Antonelli ​has given his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff nine wins to get excited ​about this season but the Italian's dominant drive from pole ‌position ​at Sunday's US Grand Prix took that to another level. The 20-year-old, set to become the youngest ever Formula One champion in Mexico next weekend, won by more than 13 seconds on a one-stop strategy.

Tennis-Rybakina finds Ningbo spark again ahead of WTA Finals title ‌defence

A year after winning the Ningbo Open transformed Elena Rybakina's season, the world number one returned to the Chinese city and retained her title on Sunday, as her game clicked into gear before another tilt at the WTA Finals. Her 2025 success proved the springboard for a stellar run as she secured the last spot in the eight-player WTA Finals field the following ‌week, before winning the season finale and carrying that momentum into the current campaign.

NFL-Paris game played in festive atmosphere after fresh demonstrations

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans ‌Saints 16-10 in the first NFL regular-season game in Paris on Sunday, in a calm and festive atmosphere, a day after fresh demonstrations drew more than 100,000 people into the French capital. The nationwide protests largely overshadowed the build-up to the game, with some fan and NFL events cancelled over the weekend, mainly due to their location in central Paris.

Motor racing-Antonelli wins US Grand Prix but must wait for title

Kimi Antonelli delivered a dominant US ⁠Grand Prix ​victory for Mercedes on Sunday to stand on ⁠the brink of becoming Formula One's youngest ever champion with four rounds to spare in Mexico next weekend. The 20-year-old Italian did all he could to put the championship out of reach of his rivals in Texas ⁠but Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell did just enough to delay the inevitable with fourth and eighth respectively..

Motor racing-Russell searching for F1 answers after off day in Austin

George Russell was searching ​for answers after finishing eighth in a US Grand Prix won by Formula One champion-in-waiting Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli on Sunday. The Briton started in sixth place on the ⁠grid at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, collected a five-second penalty for an incident with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and said he had no explanation for his lack of pace other than "just not being quick enough."

NHL roundup: Wild's ⁠Quinn ​Hughes makes winning return to Vancouver

Quinn Hughes scored a goal and had an assist while reaching the 500-point career mark in his return to Vancouver, and Kirill Kaprizov scored his league- leading 13th goal and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night. Hughes, playing his first game in Vancouver since ⁠he was sent to Minnesota in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 12, 2025, became the second-fastest American defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career points. Brian Leetch accomplished ⁠the feat in 496 games while Hughes, who was ⁠booed each time he touched the puck, did it in 520 games.

Boxing-Canelo says he is ready for Saturday fight in Riyadh

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez arrived in Riyadh early on Monday and said he is rested and ready for his upcoming fight against WBC ‌super middleweight champion Christian ‌M'billi. The bout is going ahead on Saturday even as other sporting events in Saudi Arabia ​have been cancelled or postponed over security concerns.