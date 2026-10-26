Nigeria's Ebola patient medically evacuated from country, Arise TV reports
Nigeria's Ebola patient flew out of the country on a medical evacuation flight on Monday morning, local station Arise TV reported.
The patient is the Ugandan-born wife of a Swiss diplomat based in Abuja and Nigeria's first Ebola case in more than a decade. Arise TV said the woman's medical evacuation flight had departed from Abuja's Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.
Nigerian health authorities and the Swiss foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.