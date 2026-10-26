Nigeria's Ebola patient medically evacuated from country, Arise TV reports

Nigeria's Ebola ‌patient flew out of the country on a medical evacuation ‌flight on Monday morning, local ‌station Arise TV reported.

The patient is the Ugandan-born wife of ⁠a ​Swiss ⁠diplomat based in Abuja and Nigeria's first ⁠Ebola case in more ​than a decade. Arise TV said the ⁠woman's medical evacuation flight had departed ⁠from ​Abuja's Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

Nigerian health authorities ⁠and the Swiss foreign ministry did ⁠not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comment.