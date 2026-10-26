UKPNP holds Kashmir Conference at British Parliament, raises concerns over PoJK rights situation

The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) recently organised its 6th International Kashmir Conference at the British Parliament in London, raising concerns over alleged human rights violations and the humanitarian situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), particularly Rawalakot. The conference brought together British Members of Parliament, human rights activists, political representatives and civil society members to discuss allegations of civilian killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, communication restrictions and the use of anti-terrorism laws in PoJK since June 5, 2026.

Citing the Joint Awami Action Committee and local sources, the organisers alleged that more than 100 civilians had been killed, while hundreds were missing or detained and thousands faced criminal cases. Participants also raised concerns over internet blackouts, restrictions on communications and reported difficulties in accessing essential supplies. Addressing the conference, UKPNP Chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmiri criticised Pakistan's approach towards the political rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “Now it is clear to all that Pakistan is not ready to respect the voices of the Kashmiris. It's just slogans that Pakistan is in favour of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” Kashmiri said.

Referring to statements by Pakistani officials, he questioned the reported civilian casualties and the gap between Pakistan's stated position on Kashmir and the situation in PoJK.“But they are saying the Kashmiri is our ‘lovely boy’ and what it means that 100, 133 people have been killed by the Pakistani security forces,” he said, questioning the treatment of civilians in the region. British MP Richard Burgon also raised concerns about the impact of the situation on families living in the United Kingdom who have relatives in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “What's been really worrying is when my constituents have come to see me so worried about their family, so worried about their loved ones in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” Burgon said.

Highlighting the reported communication restrictions and shortages of essential commodities, he added, “With the internet blackouts that we've seen, the communications blackouts, the blocking as we saw of basics such as flour and food and other things, this represents something incredibly serious.” Burgon said the concerns had been repeatedly raised with the British government, adding that the minister and his predecessor had made representations on the issue.

The conference called for independent investigations into the alleged violations, accountability for those responsible and the release of individuals detained for peacefully exercising their rights. Participants also urged the British government, the United Nations and international human rights organisations to intervene, stressing the importance of peaceful dialogue, democratic freedoms and justice for the people of PoJK. (ANI)