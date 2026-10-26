Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

Senior hospital ​doctors in England are set to stage ​a two-day strike in November, ‌the British ​Medical Association said on Monday, following a government recommendation of a below-inflation pay rise.

The strike, due to take place on November ‌25 and 26, is the latest example of disputes over pay and working conditions across Britain's National Health Service which have led to more than a dozen rounds of industrial action since 2023. The ‌government's proposal of a 2.4% rise to the body that sets doctors' pay for the ‌2027/2028 financial year, is a "significant real-terms pay cut by all current measures of inflation," the BMA said. It noted that senior doctors had seen a 25% cut to their pay in real terms over the last 17 ⁠years.

The ​strike can be avoided ⁠if Britain's health minister commits to adequately funded formal negotiations on both pay and working conditions, the BMA said ⁠in a statement. The headline rate of CPI inflation in September was 3.5%, the Office for National Statistics said ​on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said the BMA's decision was "very disappointing" following what ⁠she called constructive discussions between her department, the NHS and the BMA. "With colleagues across the NHS, I am determined ⁠to ​support staff and patients through the tough winter period," she said.

"I hope the BMA will stay united with us in that effort, and not take irresponsible action that would ⁠place our health service under even greater pressure at this crucial time." The government had said in ⁠its evidence to ⁠the Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, published on October 19, that its plan for a 2.4% rise did not have to make "trade ‌offs against headline government ‌health commitments".