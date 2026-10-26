Russia's Yandex says supercomputers were not damaged in drone attacks

​Russian technology ​and ‌AI company Yandex ​said on Monday that none ‌of its three supercomputers were damaged in the recent drone attacks ‌on the company's data centres ‌in central Russia. All three supercomputers, Chervonenkis, Galushkin, and Lyapunov, which are ⁠used ​as ⁠infrastructure for Yandex services and for training ⁠AI models, have been ​moved to new locations and are ⁠currently deployed at new data ⁠centres, ​Yandex said.

In early October, Ukraine attacked three of ⁠Yandex's data centres with drones, including ⁠two ⁠that housed the supercomputers.