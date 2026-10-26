Russia's Yandex says supercomputers were not damaged in drone attacks
Russian technology and AI company Yandex said on Monday that none of its three supercomputers were damaged in the recent drone attacks on the company's data centres in central Russia. All three supercomputers, Chervonenkis, Galushkin, and Lyapunov, which are used as infrastructure for Yandex services and for training AI models, have been moved to new locations and are currently deployed at new data centres, Yandex said.
In early October, Ukraine attacked three of Yandex's data centres with drones, including two that housed the supercomputers.