DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 26

For other diaries, please see: Political and General News

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions US Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 HANOI - Prime Minister of Poland Donald ‌Tusk will ​pay an official visit to Vietnam (Final day)

BRUGES, Belgium - Finland’s President Alexander Stubb visits Bruges, Belgium, to deliver a keynote address on the future of Europe at the College of Europe and meet the institute’s leadership and students – 1300 GMT VALLETTA - Malta's Finance Minister Clyde Caruana presents the government's 2027 budget speech at Parliament House in Valletta - 1700 GMT

TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Japan for a four-day official trip. (Oct 29) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 BEIJING - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to China (To Oct. 31)

PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico meet in Prague and unveil new statue in government office's gardens, ahead of a Czech public holiday recognising the establishment of an independent Czechoslovakia in 1918 - 1525 GMT HELSINKI - Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo hosts Nordic prime ministers and the leaders of the Nordic autonomous territories in Helsinki on the sidelines of the Nordic Council session. Discussions will focus on protecting children and young people online, as well as ‌strengthening Nordic cooperation and security - 0815 GMT

HELSINKI - Finnish President Alexander Stubb will address the Nordic Council and hold a discussion with council members on how changes in the international environment affect Nordic security and preparedness - 1250 GMT ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

EL SALVADOR - Peru's President Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to travel to El Salvador from Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the invitation of her right-wing counterpart, Nayib Bukele ( To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 SAN SALVADOR - Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori will be on an official visit ⁠to meet with El Salvador ​President Bukele and members of his cabinet to talk about security policies

MANILA - ASEAN defense ⁠ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 LONDON - Seven OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for December

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director of ⁠the Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will pay a working visit to Liverpool in the United Kingdom, The King will be accompanied by Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius and Vincent Karremans, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, will join them for part of the ​programme.

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Governor Election AMERICAN SAMOA - American Samoan House of Representatives Election

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Election NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Senate Election

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election Guam - Guamanian Governor election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia will host a summit of the presidents of ⁠the Visegrad Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks taking place (To Nov. 5) TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing ⁠the ​Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for ⁠Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in ⁠Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of ⁠Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

Switzerland – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on ‌Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian ‌Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a ​story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at

https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx