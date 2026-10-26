Rugby-Scotland name squad for Nations Championship
Scotland named Ollie Leatherbarrow as the only new call-up in a 37-man squad for next month’s Nations Championship tests against New Zealand, Australia and Japan. Squad
Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Huw Jones (Toulon), Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe (both Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Bath), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon) Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Alex Craig, Rory Darge (all Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Toshiba Brave Lupus), Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (both Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Perpignan), Gregor Hiddleston (Glasgow Warriors), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Leatherbarrow (Newcastle Falcons), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Jamie Ritchie (Glasgow Warriors), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland, Seb Stephen, Max Williamson (all Glasgow Warriors).
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)