Rugby-Scotland name squad for Nations Championship

Scotland named Ollie Leatherbarrow as the ​only new call-up in a ​37-man squad for next ‌month’s Nations ​Championship tests against New Zealand, Australia and Japan. Squad

Backs: ⁠Fergus Burke (Saracens), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Huw ​Jones (Toulon), Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe (both Glasgow ⁠Warriors), Finn Russell (Bath), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), ⁠Ben ​White (Toulon) Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Alex Craig, Rory Darge (all Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Toshiba Brave Lupus), Matt Fagerson, Zander ⁠Fagerson (both Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Perpignan), Gregor Hiddleston (Glasgow Warriors), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Leatherbarrow (Newcastle ⁠Falcons), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow ⁠Warriors), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Jamie Ritchie (Glasgow Warriors), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland, Seb Stephen, Max Williamson (all Glasgow ‌Warriors).

(Writing ‌by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Ed Osmond)