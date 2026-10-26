India, Netherlands discuss deeper cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with the Netherlands' Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Heleen Herbert, on Monday, focusing on new opportunities for trade and industrial cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 19:07 IST
India, Netherlands discuss deeper cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with Netherlands' Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Heleen Herbert (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI

India and the Netherlands have discussed expanding cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, green hydrogen and advanced manufacturing, as the two countries look to strengthen technology partnerships and secure supply chains. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with the Netherlands' Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Heleen Herbert, on Monday, focusing on new opportunities for trade and industrial cooperation.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Goyal said, "Had a productive meeting with Ms. Heleen Herbert, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands." He added that the two sides "explored deeper cooperation across semiconductors, green hydrogen, clean energy transition, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing."

The discussions come as India seeks to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing, strengthen access to critical minerals and attract investment in clean energy technologies. Cooperation with the Netherlands is particularly significant given the country's expertise in semiconductor equipment and advanced manufacturing, areas important for India's efforts to build domestic production capabilities.

The two ministers also discussed opportunities arising from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly for expanding trade and strengthening supply chains. Goyal said they "discussed leveraging the India-EU FTA to expand trade flows, build resilient supply chains, and unlock new avenues of growth for both our nations."

India and the European Union concluded negotiations for the FTA in January 2026. The European Commission submitted proposals for its signature and conclusion to the EU Council in September, with the agreement still awaiting the necessary approvals before entering into force. Goyal is visiting the Netherlands from October 24 to 27 as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

His visit includes meetings with Dutch government officials and business leaders, with discussions focused on technology, manufacturing, clean energy and trade connectivity. The latest meeting reflects efforts by both countries to translate their expanding economic relationship into closer industrial partnerships, particularly in strategic technologies and clean energy. (ANI)

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