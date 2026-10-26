EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 18:24 IST
EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach

The European ‌Commission said on ​Monday it had accepted Chinese online retail platform Temu's action plan to remedy ‌a breach of the EU's Digital Services Act, following a fine imposed on the company in May.

The plan focuses on ‌five measures to remedy the breach, and Temu now has ‌four months to conduct an interim risk assessment, the Commission, which acts as EU regulator, said in a statement. The Commission had imposed a €200 ⁠million ($224.08 ​million) fine on ⁠Temu in May for not doing enough to stop the sale of illegal ⁠products.

A spokesperson for Temu, which is owned by PDD Holdings , ​said it welcomed the Commission's approval of its plan under ⁠which the company will have to assess possible shortcomings of its content ⁠moderation ​system, among other steps. Temu, along with Shein and other ecommerce platforms, has been hit by the EU imposing €3 fees ⁠on low-value ecommerce packages since the start of July. Parcels worth ⁠less than €150 previously ⁠entered the bloc duty-free.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

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